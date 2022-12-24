Salina, KS

Gradual Warmup Begins

Todd Pittenger
December 24, 2022

After several days of dangerously cold weather leading up to Christmas, a warm up is on the horizon.

According to the National Weather Service, the Arctic chill will stick around for Christmas Eve with highs in the 20s.

The warm-up begins Christmas day. It will not be as cold on Sunday with highs in the 30s to lower 40s.

There is a chance of a light wintry mix Christmas night into early Monday morning. Light freezing rain, freezing drizzle and light snow will be possible across parts of central and eastern Kansas.

By Wednesday and Thursday highs will reach the lower 50s.

 

