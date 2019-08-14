GPS Helps Track Down Stolen Vehicle

Salina Police, with the help of GPS, tracked down a stolen vehicle.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2009 Hyundai Sonata was stolen off the lot at Rodriguez Enterprises, 1707 W. Crawford, at 3 a.m. on Tuesday.

The business knew the vehicle had GPS and was able to track its whereabouts. At 6 p.m., GPS showed the stolen car in the 400 block of E. Water Well Rd. However, when authorities went to go locate the vehicle, it had left.

A short time later, police were able to track the vehicle to the 100 block of W. Jewell, via GPS. There, police found 20-year-old Dillon Sonnier, Salina, occupying the stolen vehicle. They also allegedly found him in possession of a small amount of methamphetamine.

Officials with Rodriguez Enterprises confirmed that Sonnier had allegedly been to the business the day prior with another male looking at vehicles on the lot.

Sonnier was arrested and is charged with possession of stolen property, possession of a stimulant, driving while suspended, no proof of insurance, unlawful acts vehicle registration and possession of drug paraphernalia.