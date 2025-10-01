Gov’t Shutdown Has Local Impact

The government shutdown is prompting issues at some agencies in the area, including at Fort Riley and at the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum in Abilene.

According to Fort Riley, due to a lapse in federal appropriations many civilian employees are currently furloughed. As a result:

Emails and phone calls to affected civilian staff will not be answered

Many social media channels will be unmonitored

Some services may be limited or temporarily unavailable

According to the Eisenhower Presidential Library and Museum they will close during the shutdown. The organization also will not be able to post updates to social media channels during the government shutdown. They will unable to reply to messages or emails until the government reopens. All National Archives events–virtual or in person–are canceled until further notice.

Normal operations are anticipated will once federal funding is restored.

Soldiers and other personnel required to work during the shutdown will have to do so without being paid. It’s anticiapted once the shutdown is over they will receive their back pay.

The President, Vice President, and members of Congress will continue to get paid during the government shutdown. This is because their compensation is protected by the U.S. Constitution, and is funded through a permanent appropriation, meaning it is not impacted by the annual budget process.