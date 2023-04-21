Governor Vetoes Three Gender-Related Senate Bills

Three controversial state bills are dead after Governor Kelly exercised her veto power on Thursday.

State officials say the state’s chief executive vetoed a so-called “Women’s Bill of Rights” measure that, if enacted, would define biological sex in areas like restrooms, locker rooms and domestic-violence shelters.

She reportedly also vetoed another bill to discourage physicians from performing childhood gender-reassignment procedures, as well as a third that would ban co-ed accommodations on district-sponsored overnight trips.