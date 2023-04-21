Governor Vetoes Three Gender-Related Senate Bills

By Metrosource April 21, 2023

Three controversial state bills are dead after Governor Kelly exercised her veto power on Thursday.

State officials say the state’s chief executive vetoed a so-called “Women’s Bill of Rights” measure that, if enacted, would define biological sex in areas like restrooms, locker rooms and domestic-violence shelters.

She reportedly also vetoed another bill to discourage physicians from performing childhood gender-reassignment procedures, as well as a third that would ban co-ed accommodations on district-sponsored overnight trips.