Governor Vetoes Tax Legislation

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has issued her first veto. The Governor is rejecting a proposed tax relief package.

Kelly says the bill is similar to former Kansas Governor Sam Brownback’s 2012 tax cuts. Officials say the measure would have prevented the state from collecting 500-million-dollars in revenue from income taxes and grocery taxes over the next three years.

The Governor’s office said in a release additionally, as noted by the Senate President during the floor debate, the legislation would put Kansas out of compliance with the Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Agreement. This would potentially cost Kansas up to $18 million in lost revenue — on top of the bill’s already unaffordable $200 million price tag in the next fiscal year.