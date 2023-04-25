Governor Vetoes Proposed Flat Tax

Governor Kelly is vetoing a proposed bill that would establish a flat tax rate.

The measure would have established a five-point-one-five percent flat income tax for all taxpayers and lowered the normal tax for corporations.

Kelly announced that the bill would have cost Kansas one-point-three-billion-dollars over the next three years and placed funding for public schools at risk.

The governor also proposed a one-time tax rebate of 450-dollars for individuals and 900-dollars for couples who file jointly beginning this summer.