Governor to Kickoff Listening Tour in Salina

A statewide listening tour hosted by Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will kickoff in Salina later this week.

According to the Governor’s Office, her statewide listening tour “The People’s Budget” will launch with a stop in Salina. Throughout the fall, Governor Kelly will travel to 8 communities across Kansas to host town hall events where she will speak directly with Kansans, gathering their priorities for the state’s budget ahead of the 2026 legislative session.

“Today, I’m launching The People’s Budget tour, because Kansans should know and have a say in where their hard-earned taxpayer dollars are going,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “My administration has been laser-focused on building a strong fiscal foundation for our state. In the months ahead, it’s critical that we continue down the path of responsible budgeting to ensure Kansas does not return to the days of reckless fiscal mismanagement.”

The People’s Budget tour will launch on Thursday, October 9, in Salina, at Salina South High School. Governor Kelly will be joined at each event by Adam Proffitt, Director of the Budget/Secretary of the Kansas Department of Administration.

Each January, Governor Kelly presents a balanced budget proposal to the Kansas Legislature that outlines investments in education, health care, infrastructure, public safety, and other key areas. This past year, the Kansas Legislature disregarded Governor Kelly’s budget proposal, opting to craft its own budget.

The budget passed in April by the Legislature leaves the state facing severe budget shortfalls in the years ahead. The budget created by the state Legislature is projected to have Kansas spend $300 to $700 million more than it receives each year for the foreseeable future, jeopardizing the long-term fiscal health of the state. Governor Kelly is launching The People’s Budget tour to hear Kansans’ feedback on how to repair the damage caused by the Legislature’s reckless budget.

The People’s Budget tour will take place on the schedule below:

Thursday, October 9: Salina

Wednesday, October 29: Hays

Wednesday, October 29: Garden City

Monday, November 3: Kansas City, Kansas

Wednesday, November 5: Leawood

Thursday, November 6: Emporia

Monday, November 10: Pittsburg

Wednesday, November 12: Wichita

Space at each venue will be limited, and entrance will be on a first-come first-serve basis. The Governor’s Office would appreciate RSVPs to accurately gauge community interest in each event. Kansans interested in attending the events should visit this form for additional information. Doors will open approximately 15 minutes before the listed start time. Submission of an RSVP does not guarantee entry due to venue capacity.