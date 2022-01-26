Governor Seeks Federal Disaster Declaration

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is seeking a major presidential declaration following severe storms that impacted the state on December 15th, two people died after windy, dry conditions led to wildfires

KAKE reports that the governor noted that the storms generated wind gusts ranging from 60 to 100-miles-per-hour, causing widespread damage.

In addition, two people died after windy, dry conditions led to wildfires. Kelly is asking for federal funding to help restore roads, bridges and public utilities.