Salina, KS

Now: 21 °

Currently: Clear

Hi: 36 ° | Lo: 15 °

Governor Seeks Federal Disaster Declaration

MetrosourceJanuary 26, 2022

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is seeking a major presidential declaration following severe storms that impacted the state on December 15th, two people died after windy, dry conditions led to wildfires

KAKE reports that the governor noted that the storms generated wind gusts ranging from 60 to 100-miles-per-hour, causing widespread damage.

In addition, two people died after windy, dry conditions led to wildfires. Kelly is asking for federal funding to help restore roads, bridges and public utilities.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Governor Seeks Federal Disaster Dec...

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is seeking a major presidential declaration following severe storms that...

January 26, 2022 Comments

Minor Injuries in Two-Vehicle Accid...

Kansas News

January 26, 2022

Bike Theft

Kansas News

January 26, 2022

Man Allegedly Pushes, Spits At Offi...

Kansas News

January 26, 2022

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Governor Seeks Federal Di...
January 26, 2022Comments
Minor Injuries in Two-Veh...
January 26, 2022Comments
Bike Theft
January 26, 2022Comments
Man Allegedly Pushes, Spi...
January 26, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices