Governor Seeks Disaster Declaration

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is seeking a presidential disaster declaration for counties impacted by last month’s severe storms.

The letter sent by the Governor to FEMA is asking for federal assistance through the Public Assistance Program. The funding would be used to repair damage caused by severe storms that moved through the state on May 18th and May 19th.

Meanwhile storm damage cleanup is underway in Arkansas City. Severe storms dropped up to baseball-sized hail on the community late Tuesday night.

Officials say the hail and strong winds left behind damage to buildings, shattered windshields, and downed tree limbs.