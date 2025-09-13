Governor Reappoints Davis to State Commission

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Friday 11 appointments to several state councils and commissions.

Among the appointees is Dr. Trent Davis from Salina. Dr. Davis has been reappointed to the Kansas African American Affairs Commission.

According to the Governor’s Office, the purpose of the Kansas African American Affairs Commission is to address the public policy concerns of the African American community through its partnerships with state agencies, corporations, and foundations, and to serve as a conduit for programs, grants, research, and policy.

Dr. Davis is a neurologist in Salina, specializing in conditions like Parkinson’s disease and Alzheimer’s dementia. He is a current Salina City Commissioner, and former Mayor of Salina. Dr. Davis is also active with several community organizations as well.