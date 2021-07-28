Salina, KS

Governor Reacts to CDC Mask Guidance

MetrosourceJuly 28, 2021

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is reacting to new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention over new mask guidance for vaccinated people.

The governor issued a statement yesterday and noted that Kansas will continue to follow CDC recommendations.

The new guidance from the CDC suggests that vaccinated people wear masks indoors in areas with high rates of infection.

Kelly added that the new Delta variant has led to a surge of COVID-19 in our communities, and she urged residents to get vaccinated.

