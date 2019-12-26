Governor Preparing State of the State address

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is looking to the new year.

According to the Governor’s Office, she will deliver the State of the State address to a joint session of the Kansas House of Representatives and Senate at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in the House Chamber.

The joint session will convene at 6 p.m. Governor Laura Kelly will begin the State of the State address at 6:30 p.m. The TV pool feed will have audio and video, and the stream will begin at 6:30 p.m. Session will adjourn tentatively at 7 p.m.

The House Chambers will close at 4 p.m. on Jan. 15 for the security sweep. The chamber will reopen at tentatively 5 p.m. for press to set up their screened equipment and guests to be seated.

As is tradition, Speaker Ron Ryckman invited Governor Kelly to deliver the address.