Governor Kelly Vetos ‘Born Alive’ Bill

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly used her executive power Friday to veto a pair of controversial bills on her desk.

Both House Bill 2304, or ‘Born Alive’ bill and House Bill 2313, ‘School Firearms Safety Training’ bill were both nullified by Kelly.

Governor Kelly said the ‘Born Alive’ bill, which would provide legal protections for infants that survive an attempted abortion is unnecessary in Kansas.

“This bill is misleading and unnecessary. Federal law already protects newborns, and the procedure being described in this bill does not exist in Kansas in the era of modern medicine.

“The intent of this bill is to interfere in medical decisions that should remain between doctors and their patients.