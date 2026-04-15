Governor Kelly to Honor Salina’s Geoprobe

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will be in Salina on Thursday, to honor a Salina based company with worldwide impact.

Geoprobe, President Tom Omli joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how his company earned the honor of being named the 2025 Exporter of the Year. Omli says the success story traces back to the late 1980’s and a need to test soil samples around underground storage tanks.

https://www.ksal.com/wp-content/uploads/2026/04/Omli-geoprobe.mp3

Fastforward to today and Geoprobe has expanded its product line, employs over 200 workers in Salina and serves more than 65 countries around the globe with over 95-percent of the equipment they build sold to operations outside of Kansas.