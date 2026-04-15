Governor Kelly to Honor Salina’s Geoprobe

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly will be in Salina on Thursday, to honor a Salina based company with worldwide impact.
Geoprobe, President Tom Omli joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with a look at how his company earned the honor of being named the 2025 Exporter of the Year. Omli says the success story traces back to the late 1980’s and a need to test soil samples around underground storage tanks.
Fastforward to today and Geoprobe has expanded its product line, employs over 200 workers in Salina and serves more than 65 countries around the globe with over 95-percent of the equipment they build sold to operations outside of Kansas.