Governor Kelly Signs Bipartisan Childhood Sexual Abuse Law Reform

On Monday, Governor Kelly signed five bipartisan bills, including Senate Substitute for House Bill 2127, which makes it easier for victims of childhood sexual assault to pursue justice.

The measure removes a statute of limitations for criminal prosecution of these crimes and extends the time frame for civil lawsuits involving child sex crimes. S Sub HB 2127 passed the House and Senate unanimously.

“I am pleased that the legislature has unanimously passed this critical piece of legislation that will protect children and support victims and their families, said Governor Kelly. “This bill would not be possible without the tireless work of survivors across the state who fought for their voices to be heard. I thank them for their bravery.”

“It has been a tough and long-fought battle, but thanks to the courageous survivors who came forward to share their stories, this important piece of legislation will finally become law in the state of Kansas,” said Senator Cindy Holscher.

“This is breakthrough legislation that will keep our children and communities safer by permitting our state to get more predators off our streets, while building a foundation to allow more survivors of childhood sexual violence to pursue justice. Healing from this kind of trauma can take years to achieve, and I’m pleased the legislature came together unanimously to acknowledge that difficult process and to find a solution to take a much-needed first step to address the needs of survivors.”

“I would like to thank the House and Senate for their unanimous support for S Sub HB 2127 to remove the statute of limitations in child sex abuse cases,” said Senator Usha Reddi.

“The bipartisan support shows unity and gives some solace to survivors of child sex abuse who want to seek accountability and an option forward they did not have before. This was a team effort by courageous survivors who showed up at the Capitol every day to meet with legislators and worked tirelessly to make sure they were heard. I am very proud to be a part of that group and to work with Senator Holscher and legislators in the House and Senate on this very important and meaningful legislation.”