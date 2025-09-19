Governor Joins Salina Safety Symposium

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was among about 200 women who gathered in Salina for a first of its kind event. Women from first responder agencies across the state participated in the first ever Kansas Women in Public Safety Symposium.

The groundbreaking event, which is going on all day Friday, is dedicated to celebrating, empowering, and connecting women who serving in fire, EMS, law enforcement, and beyond throughout Kansas.

Governor Kelly told KSAL News she was honored to speak to the group. The governor said the gathering can be the beginning of a network of colleagues across the state. “This is a very stressful kind of job, and it is good to have a peer support group, not only for emotional support, but for career support”.

Attendees at the event are learning from inspiring speakers, asking questions to a powerful women’s panel, discussing career-building resources, and an opportunity to network with women in public safety fields across the state.

Details are as follows:

This event is being hosted by the Kansas State Fire Marshal, the Kansas Highway Patrol, National Fire Protection Association, Reno County Emergency Medical Services, Kansas Fire and Rescue Training Institute, and Kingman Fire Department.