Governor Hosts Salina Townhall

The first of a series of townhalls across Kansas hosted by Governor Laura Kelly kicked off Thursday night in Salina.

About 100 people gathered, along with the Governor, and Director of the Budget/Secretary of the Kansas Department of Administration Adam Proffitt, at Salina South High School for the first stop on “The People’s Budget” listening tour.

The evening began with both Kelly and Proffitt discussing the budget process before taking questions from the audience.

Kelly explained that in the past the Governor has annually presented a balanced budget proposal at the beginning of the legislative session. This past year, the Kansas Legislature disregarded Governor Kelly’s budget proposal, opting to craft its own budget. She expressed concerns about spending outweighing revenue.

Multiple issues were brought up when the audience was given an opportunity to speak. Among them:

Medicaid Expansion – Legislators have been resistant to it.

Education – Concerns about special education not being fully funded.

Funding For the Arts – It was totally eliminated in 2011. Restored in 2012 but has fluctuated.

Among those who spoke was a Salina South High School Student who expressed concern about education funding.

Other issues brought forward included concerns about funding for local county treasurer’s offices. Former Saline County Treasurer Jim DuBois expressed frustration about legislators giving themselves a raise, while at the same time neglecting funding for treasurer’s offices. He noted several counties have had to close needed satellite offices due to a lack of funding.

Following the event the Governor told KSAL News the event exceeded her expectations. “It reinforced that our schools are the most important thing we do,” she said.

Throughout the fall, Governor Kelly will travel to 8 communities across Kansas to host town hall events, gathering input for the state’s budget ahead of the 2026 legislative session.

“The People’s Budget” tour will make seven more stops: