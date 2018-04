Kansas Governor Jeff Colyer made a stop in Salina on Tuesday.

The Governor was in Salina to sign a bill creating the Broadband Expansion Planning Task Force. According to Colyer, “the issue of broadband accessibility has been discussed for many years and now it’s time to take action”.

The purpose of the Statewide Broadband Task Force is to gather input this year to present recommendations to the 2019 Legislature.

Lawmakers will consider broadband legislation in 2019.