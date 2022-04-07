Salina, KS

Governor Celebrates Transit Awards in Salina

Todd PittengerApril 7, 2022

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was in Salina Thursday morning to celebrate along with OCCK Transportation, $13.2 million which will go toward 48 public transit projects across the state, including improvements to Salina’s 81 Connection and CityGO bus services.

Governor Laura Kelly, joined by Federal Transit Administration Administrator Nuria Fernandez and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz, appropriately arrived to the event at the OCCK Transportation Headquarters in downtown Salina via CityGo bus.

“A strong, safe public transportation system is critical to our state’s economy and quality of life,” Governor Laura Kelly said.“Projects like wheelchair accessible busses, upgraded bus facilities, and route and parking lot enhancements will ensure Kansans have access to adequate, safe, and well-maintained public transportation.”

That money will go to 26 transit agencies as part of the Access, Innovation, and Collaboration (AIC) Public Transit Program.

The announcement took place at the OCCK, Inc., Transportation complex in Salina in an expanded bus facility funded by the Kansas Department of Transportation and an FTA grant, with support from the City of Salina and OCCK. The 16,000 square-foot expansion was completed in November 2021.

“This work reflects the tremendous partnership between all levels of government,” FTA Administrator Fernandez said. “In addition to funding new bus facilities and improving transit service, the grants support the purchase of low- or no-emission buses. That work throughout Kansas will accelerate the transition to cleaner, more efficient transportation system, and help keep our skies blue, our water clean and our climate more predictable by reducing greenhouse gas emissions.”

Both urban and rural transit providers receive support from the AIC program, which will improve transit access and services for Kansans. The projects have a total cost of about $17M, with the AIC program providing about $13M ($2M state, $11M federal) of the funds.

In the first two years of the AIC program, KDOT will have awarded $21 million in funding for a total project cost of $26 million.

“The AIC Public Transit Program combines state and federal resources that will enhance access to transit, invest in emerging technologies and form collaborations with public and private transportation providers,” Secretary Lorenz said. “I’m proud of the partnerships we’ve established to improve transportation services and options for Kansans.”

Project types include constructing bus maintenance facilities to aid in fleet management, upgraded transit accessibility following the Americans with Disabilities Act, advanced technologies, and expanded low emissions transit operations.

OCCK Director of Transportation Trell Grinter said since 2005, OCCK Transportation has provided over 4 million rides.

 

Salina Mayor Dr. Trent Davis speaks as Kansas Governor Laura Kelly looks on.

Governor Laura Kelly, joined by Federal Transit Administration Administrator Nuria Fernandez and Kansas Transportation Secretary Julie Lorenz, appropriately arrived to the event at the OCCK Transportation Headquarters in downtown Salina via CityGo bus.

 

_ _ _

 

A map of AIC Transit projects can be found here.

Below, is a list of the AIC Kansas 2022 Selected Projects:

Access, Innovation and Collaboration Kansas 2022 Selected Projects

Project SponsorProject TitleAward
Butler County Department on AgingTechnology Upgrade$1,552
Community Health Center (CHC) – Southeast Kansas (SEK) in Crawford CountyRegional Transportation Facility for SEK$1,043,802
City of LiberalTransit Program Signage$172,800
City of WilsonBus Facility$40,000
Clay County Task ForceNew Bus for Clay County$63,000
COF Training Services, Inc. in Franklin County2021 Bus Replacement$51,746
Coffey County TransportationBus and Bus Facility Improvements$25,600
Developmental Services of Northwest Kansas, Inc. (DSNWK) in Ellis County

 

 

8-Passenger Bus w/ 4-Wheelchair Capacity$71,702
Building & Equipment Updates$87,412
Flint Hills Area Transportation Agency (FHATA) – serving Riley, Pottawatomie and Geary counties

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Safety & Security Upgrades to FHATA Facility$20,000
Covered Bus Parking Lot at the FHATA Facility$57,750
Junction City Regional Transit Facility$900,000
K-18 Connector Expansion$370,980
Junction City Fixed Route Bridge Funding$157,500
Real Time Passenger Information Devices$9,600
Microtransit Study$54,000
Zero Emissions Vehicle Study$20,000
Futures Unlimited – Sumner CountyTransportation Facility Renovation$221,060
Hetlinger Developmental Services – Lyon CountyThree-Stall Bus Barn$81,865
Johnson County Transit

 

 

EV Micro Transit Service$374,526
Technology Improvements for RideKC$382,500
Lawrence Transit

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Equitable & Accessible Bus Stops$122,040
Multimodal Transfer Facility Elements$1,624,000
Microtransit Pilot$124,000
Zero-Emissions Transition Plan$120,000
Technology, Accessibility and Branding Enhancements$676,448
Lyon County Transportation (LCAT)Security Camera Expansion$12,000
Leavenworth CountySecure Parking Area for Transit Vehicles$525,000
Morris CountyPublic Transportation Facility$507,465
Northeast Kansas Area Agency on Aging – Atchison, Brown, Doniphan, Jackson, Marshall, Nemaha and Washington countiesClean Technology Expansion$234,509
OCCK, Inc. – Saline, Dickinson, Ellsworth, Cloud, Ottawa, Republic, Mitchel, Jewell and Lincoln counties

 

Mobility Hubs & Stop Improvement$84,600
Second Floor Renovation$270,316
81 Connection Expansion (Saturdays)$54,812
CityGo+ – Microtransit Pilot in Salina$250,400
Fixed Route Enhancements – Software & Bus Equipment$570,769
Osage CountyNew Vehicles$222,400
Rooks CountyBus Garage Project$620,928
Sedgwick County Department on AgingVehicle Camera Systems$32,000
Southeast Kansas Community Action Program (SEK-CAP) – Crawford and Neosho countiesInnovative Scheduling$103,437
Solomon Valley Transportation – Jewell, Mitchell and Osborne countiesBuilding Project$1,484,290
The Guidance Center – LeavenworthTransit Technology Implementation$25,747
Unified Government Transit

 

Bus Facility Modernization$431,778
Fleet Modernization$271,440
Paratransit Software Enhancements$16,560
Accident Incident Management System$15,300
Micro Transit Expansion$394,144
Non-Emergency Medical Transportation Pilot Program$124,168
Wabaunsee CountyFleet Expansion and Barriers$87,210
Total: $13,213,156

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

Governor Celebrates Transit Awards ...

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly was in Salina Thursday morning to celebrate along with OCCK Transportati...

April 7, 2022

