Flock Cameras Help Catch Murder Suspect

Flock camera technology helped police catch a murder suspect in Salina several hours after a 17-year-old girl was shot and killed in Great Bend.

Last week on Saturday 19-year-old Keegan Martens was caught in Salina after fleeing the scene of a shooting at around 12:30 in the morning.

According to the Great Bend Police Department on Saturday, September 5th, officers were dispatched to the 1400 block of Lakin Avenue in Great Bend in reference to a 911 hang-up call. Upon arrival they located a female victim in the backyard who was deceased from gunshot wound.

Martens was later located in Salina where he was taken into custody. Salina Police tell KSAL News he was located through the use of Flock cameras.

Martens made his first appearance in Barton County District Court on Friday. He is facing charges which include:

Second Degree Murder

Aggravated Child Endangerment

Bond was set at $250,000.