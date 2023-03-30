Governor Calls On EPA to Allow Waiver to Lower Gas Prices

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly is requesting the Environmental Protection Agency allow a waiver which would help lower gas prices this summer.

Governor Kelly has sent a letter to EPA Administrator Michael Regan requesting the agency allow the sale of E15 products – gasoline blended with 10.5% to 15% ethanol – during the summer through the use of an emergency waiver. This move, which the EPA granted last summer, would help prevent potential fuel shortages and save Kansas money at the gas pump.

According to the Governor’s Office, allowing the sale of this product during the summer driving season would also support the Kansas ag industry, especially corn growers who contribute to ethanol production.

“I’m calling on the EPA to take action to save Kansans money at the gas pump, increase our nation’s fuel supply, and support Kansas ag producers,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “The agency delivered this relief last year, and given inflation and declining fuel inventories, I believe they should do it again.”

During the summer of 2022, the EPA ensured the continued availability of E15 in order to extend fuel supplies put at risk by the Russia-Ukraine War. This action helped prevent potential shortages and saved Americans at least $57 million in fuel costs.

U.S. inventories of crude oil and petroleum products recently hit a 19-year low, and nationwide gasoline stocks are 3% lower than a year ago. Those statistics, coupled with continued international pressure and refining capacity being offline for maintenance, are predicted to have the same implications as last summer, providing support for another emergency waiver.