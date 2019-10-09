Governor Awards Funds to Saline County 28th Judicial District Community Corrections

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, on behalf of the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (KCJCC), is pleased to announce the Fiscal Year 2020 grant awards for the Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program. The grant program is a partnership among federal, state and local governments to create safer communities and improve criminal justice systems.
“The funds will go a long way in supporting our law enforcement agencies and criminal justice programs,” Kelly said. “These organization work hard to protect our communities, and need tools in place to create a safer environment for all Kansans.”
The JAG program provides critical funding to support a range of program areas such as law enforcement, corrections, drug treatment and enforcement, technology improvement, prevention activities, crime victim services and mental health programs.
The KCJCC oversees the criminal justice federal funding made available to Kansas through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance. The KCJCC membership is representative of the Governor, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Attorney General, Secretary of Corrections, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol and Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.
A total of $2,488,170 was awarded to 28 agencies.
|2020 Justice Assistance Grant Awards
|County
|Organization Name
|Grant Award
|Brown
|Horton Police Department
|$24,890
|Brown
|Sac & Fox Nation of Missouri in Kansas and Nebraska
|$34,650
|Butler
|El Dorado Police Department
|$34,399
|Ellis
|Northwest Kansas Community Corrections
|$87,837
|Graham
|Graham County Sheriff’s Office
|$48,750
|Jackson
|Jackson County Sheriff’s Office
|$129,399
|Jackson
|Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribal Police
|$32,961
|Johnson
|10th Judicial District Court
|$20,000
|Johnson
|One Heart Project
|$236,910
|Leavenworth
|Brothers In Blue Reentry
|$276,599
|Linn
|Linn County Sheriff’s Department
|$71,265
|Lyon
|5th Judicial District Community Corrections
|$43,212
|Lyon
|Kansas CASA Association
|$34,396
|Lyon
|SOS
|$54,342
|Marshall
|Marysville Police Department
|$28,708
|Montgomery
|Cherryvale Police Department
|$45,306
|Montgomery
|Coffeyville Police Department
|$44,990
|Pottawatomie
|Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department
|$149,196
|Saline
|28th Judicial District Community Corrections
|$83,690
|Scott
|Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center
|$160,000
|Sedgwick
|City of Wichita Police Department
|$95,633
|Sedgwick
|Episcopal Social Services
|$74,287
|Sedgwick
|Via Christi Hospitals Wichita
|$120,000
|Shawnee
|Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence
|$68,000
|Shawnee
|Kansas Department of Corrections
|$67,311
|Shawnee
|Kansas Department of Corrections Victim Services
|$182,727
|Wyandotte
|Avenue of Life
|$226,656
|Wyandotte
|Unified Gov’t of Wyandotte County / Kansas City Kansas
|$12,056
|TOTAL GRANTS AWARDED:
|$2,488,170