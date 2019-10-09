Governor Awards Funds to Saline County 28th Judicial District Community Corrections

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, on behalf of the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (KCJCC), is pleased to announce the Fiscal Year 2020 grant awards for the Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program. The grant program is a partnership among federal, state and local governments to create safer communities and improve criminal justice systems.

“The funds will go a long way in supporting our law enforcement agencies and criminal justice programs,” Kelly said. “These organization work hard to protect our communities, and need tools in place to create a safer environment for all Kansans.”

The JAG program provides critical funding to support a range of program areas such as law enforcement, corrections, drug treatment and enforcement, technology improvement, prevention activities, crime victim services and mental health programs.

The KCJCC oversees the criminal justice federal funding made available to Kansas through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance. The KCJCC membership is representative of the Governor, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Attorney General, Secretary of Corrections, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol and Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

A total of $2,488,170 was awarded to 28 agencies.