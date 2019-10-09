Salina, KS

Now: 69 °

Currently: Mostly Cloudy

Hi: 69 ° | Lo: 65 °

Governor Awards Funds to Saline County 28th Judicial District Community Corrections

Lauren FitzgeraldOctober 9, 2019

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, on behalf of the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (KCJCC), is pleased to announce the Fiscal Year 2020 grant awards for the Federal Edward Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program. The grant program is a partnership among federal, state and local governments to create safer communities and improve criminal justice systems.

“The funds will go a long way in supporting our law enforcement agencies and criminal justice programs,” Kelly said. “These organization work hard to protect our communities, and need tools in place to create a safer environment for all Kansans.”

The JAG program provides critical funding to support a range of program areas such as law enforcement, corrections, drug treatment and enforcement, technology improvement, prevention activities, crime victim services and mental health programs.

The KCJCC oversees the criminal justice federal funding made available to Kansas through the U.S. Department of Justice, Office of Justice Programs and Bureau of Justice Assistance. The KCJCC membership is representative of the Governor, Chief Justice of the Supreme Court, Attorney General, Secretary of Corrections, Superintendent of the Kansas Highway Patrol and Director of the Kansas Bureau of Investigation.

A total of $2,488,170 was awarded to 28 agencies.

2020 Justice Assistance Grant Awards
County Organization Name Grant Award
Brown Horton Police Department $24,890
Brown Sac & Fox Nation of Missouri in Kansas and Nebraska $34,650
Butler El Dorado Police Department $34,399
Ellis Northwest Kansas Community Corrections $87,837
Graham Graham County Sheriff’s Office $48,750
Jackson Jackson County Sheriff’s Office $129,399
Jackson Prairie Band Potawatomi Tribal Police $32,961
Johnson 10th Judicial District Court $20,000
Johnson One Heart Project $236,910
Leavenworth Brothers In Blue Reentry $276,599
Linn Linn County Sheriff’s Department $71,265
Lyon 5th Judicial District Community Corrections $43,212
Lyon Kansas CASA Association $34,396
Lyon SOS $54,342
Marshall Marysville Police Department $28,708
Montgomery Cherryvale Police Department $45,306
Montgomery Coffeyville Police Department $44,990
Pottawatomie Pottawatomie County Sheriff’s Department $149,196
Saline 28th Judicial District Community Corrections $83,690
Scott Western Kansas Child Advocacy Center $160,000
Sedgwick City of Wichita Police Department $95,633
Sedgwick Episcopal Social Services $74,287
Sedgwick Via Christi Hospitals Wichita $120,000
Shawnee Kansas Coalition Against Sexual and Domestic Violence $68,000
Shawnee Kansas Department of Corrections $67,311
Shawnee Kansas Department of Corrections Victim Services $182,727
Wyandotte Avenue of Life $226,656
Wyandotte Unified Gov’t of Wyandotte County / Kansas City Kansas $12,056
TOTAL GRANTS AWARDED: $2,488,170

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Top News

Governor Awards Funds to Saline Cou...

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly, on behalf of the Kansas Criminal Justice Coordinating Council (KCJCC), ...

October 9, 2019 Comments

KSHSAA Announces 2020-2021 Football...

Sports News

October 9, 2019

Vintage Car Stolen

Kansas News

October 9, 2019

Intoxicated Salina Man Arrested

Top News

October 9, 2019


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Vintage Car Stolen
October 9, 2019Comments
Haysville Gas Station Add...
October 9, 2019Comments
Inmates Raise Money for Y...
October 9, 2019Comments
Overhead Structures to Pr...
October 9, 2019Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2019 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH