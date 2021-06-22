Salina, KS

Governor Appoints Salina Woman to State Council

Todd PittengerJune 22, 2021

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly has appointed a Salina woman to a state council that oversees independent living for those who are disabled.

According to the Governor’s Office, Margaret Finger of Salina is among a group of three people appointed to the Statewide Independent Living Council. The list of appointees include:

  • Shanti Ramcharan, Emporia
  • Margaret Finger, Salina
  • Robert Cantin, Olathe

The purpose of this council is to develop a State Plan through external input, which ensures independent living for Kansans; advocate for the accomplishment of the State Plan objectives; monitor, review, and evaluate the implementation of the plan; and be a statewide catalyst for independent living.

