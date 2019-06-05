Governor and Lt. Gov. Coming to Lindsborg and Concordia

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly and Lieutenant Governor Lynn Rogers announced at a press conference today details on the upcoming Office of Rural Prosperity Listening Tour.

The tour is intended to foster new ways to help rural Kansas communities by hearing from the residents themselves.

“Rural Kansas has been overlooked and unheard for far too long,” Governor Kelly said. “Our small towns have been neglected. Today we’re taking an important step toward changing this serious problem.”

This upcoming series of events serves as the first phase of the new Office of Rural Prosperity, which has been approved for a $2 million allocation in the newly approved FY 2020 budget. Each location will partner with local hosts in order to set up locations and events.

The Office of Rural Prosperity is dedicated to improving life in rural Kansas. The office is guided by the blueprint created by Governor Kelly, Lt. Governor Rogers and Secretary of Commerce David Toland, which includes:

-Developing rural housing

-Revitalizing Main Street corridors

-Investing in rural infrastructure

-Supporting rural hospitals and medical professional recruitment

-Making state government work for rural Kansas

-Incentivizing active tourism

-Supporting agribusiness

The tour is intended to travel to the following towns across the state:

Nickerson – June 17

Atchison – June 20

Colby – June 24

Phillipsburg – June 25

Ulysses – July 8

Dodge City – July 9

Garnett – July 22

Independence – July 23

Concordia – July 31

Sabetha – August 1

Lindsborg – August 7

Winfield – August 8

The tour will cover a wide area of the state in order to learn specific challenges and opportunities for the many different rural communities across Kansas.

“The governor and I recognize the needs of our rural communities are unique, and there is no one-size-fits-all approach,” Lt. Governor Rogers said. “We must look at a variety of multifaceted policies and programs that will empower local leaders by helping them access the resources they need. In other words, we must help Kansas communities and local leaders carve out their own route to prosperity.”

More information is available at http://www.ruralkanprosper.ks.gov.

You can follow along with the tour with the Lt. Governor on Twitter @LtGovRogers and use the hashtag #LynnListens.

“I’m excited to begin this tour and have meaningful conversations about rural Kansas.,” Lt. Governor Rogers said. “It’s time for elected leaders to be sincere about listening to people in rural communities who’ve been overlooked and taken for granted far too long. We can and will do better.”