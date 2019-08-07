Government, Business Leaders to Deliver Lectures

Kansas State University’s Landon Lecture Series will kick off the 2019-2020 academic year with two lectures scheduled for the fall semester.

U.S. Secretary of State Michael R. Pompeo is scheduled to speak on Friday, Sept. 6, while Fortune CEO Alan Murray will speak on Friday, Sept. 27.

Both lectures will be in McCain Auditorium beginning at 10:30 am on their respective dates.

“This semester, we are honored to bring two prominent leaders with dynamic careers and formidable experiences to share thought-provoking messages on stage in the heart of America,” said Linda Cook, chair of the Landon Lecture Series and the university’s chief of staff and director of community relations. “Each will bring unique perspectives on diverse topics that impact all of us and the world around us.”

K-State’s Landon Lectures are free and open to the public. The lecture series, one of the most prestigious offered at a U.S. college or university, offers opportunities for students, faculty, staff and the public to hear directly from today’s global leaders.

Pompeo, a former three-term U.S. congressman from Kansas’ 4th District who ran two successful businesses in Kansas, became director of the Central Intelligence Agency and then secretary of state under President Donald J. Trump.

Murray served as president of the Pew Research Center and chief content officer of Time Inc. before being named CEO of Fortune, overseeing the media company’s global operations in print, digital and live events.

Additional information on the speakers and their topics will be available in the weeks ahead. Please visit the k-state.edu/landon for more information on these lectures and future lectures to be scheduled in 2020.