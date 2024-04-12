Gov. Signs Bill To Boost State’s Maximum Workers’ Comp

A major overhaul of the Sunflower State’s workers’ compensation system is now Kansas Law.

State officials say Governor Laura Kelly signed SB 430 – which raises the maximum workers’ compensation threshold from 155 thousand dollars to 400 grand – on Thursday.

Forty-five states reportedly impose no cap on lifetime benefits for permanently disabled workers. Authorities say Kansas is one of only five states that impose limits on lifetime workers’ comp settlements.

State officials say the new cap will be tied to inflation.