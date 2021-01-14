Salina, KS

Now: 50 °

Currently: Fair and Windy

Hi: 52 ° | Lo: 29 °

Gov.’s Council on Tax Reform Releases Second Interim Report

Lauren FitzgeraldJanuary 14, 2021

A second interim report by the Governor’s Council on Tax Reform is issued in the wake of the last legislative session being cut short by the COVID-19 global pandemic. The report for consideration by the Kansas Legislature includes additional research of possible economic implications to the state caused by the pandemic.

Gov. Laura Kelly established the bipartisan Governor’s Council on Tax Reform through Executive Order No. 19-11, which has since extended its formation.

The Council was tasked with conducting an in-depth assessment of the state’s tax structure, to explore strategies that increase both effectiveness and fairness, and receive input from stakeholders across the state.

The governor continues to recommend returning to the “three-legged stool” approach that relies on a sensible balance of income, sales, and property tax revenue.

The Council will continue to review aspects of state and local finances and how best to respond to federal tax law changes, the taxation of groceries as part of sales tax revenue, and how to best provide targeted property tax relief. The Council also is charged with determining how much room will be available in future budget projections for tax relief.

“I am pleased with the extensive work the Council has performed for the sound recommendations that will return the state to a balanced approach of sales, income and property taxes,” Governor Laura Kelly said.

View the Council’s report here.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Gov.’s Council on Tax Reform ...

A second interim report by the Governor's Council on Tax Reform is issued in the wake of the last le...

January 14, 2021 Comments

Small Gestures of Repair at Salina ...

Top News

January 14, 2021

Kansas Lawmakers Split On Impeachme...

Top News

January 14, 2021

Increases For Supplemental Nutritio...

COVID-19 Kansas News

January 14, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Gov.’s Council on T...
January 14, 2021Comments
Increases For Supplementa...
January 14, 2021Comments
Man Flees After Crashing ...
January 14, 2021Comments
2 New COVID Deaths, 125 N...
January 13, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices