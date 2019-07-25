Salina, KS

Gov. Requests Small Business Administration Disaster Declaration

Lauren FitzgeraldJuly 25, 2019

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly sent a disaster declaration request to the Small Business Administration for damage caused by flooding occurring June 22 – July 6, 2019 in Marion County.

Joint preliminary damage assessments were conducted between the State and SBA last week. After joint preliminary damage assessment between county emergency management, the state of Kansas and the Small Business Administration, it has been determined that damages potentially meet the threshold for a declaration from the Small Business Administration.

If a declaration is granted for Marion County the contiguous counties (Chase, Butler, Morris, Saline, Harvey, McPherson and Dickinson) will be eligible to apply if they experienced flood damage between June 22-July 6.

SBA provides low-interest disaster loans to businesses of all sizes, private non-profit organizations, homeowners, and renters. SBA disaster loans can be used to repair or replace damaged or destroyed property in a declared disaster, including real estate, personal property, machinery and equipment, and inventory and business assets.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2019. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

