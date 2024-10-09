Gov. Kelly Proclaims Oct. 7-13 Hall of Fame Week/Tickets Available

Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly has proclaimed the week of Oct. 7 – 13 as Kansas Sports Hall of Fame Week, recognizing the contributions of the class of 2024 and those in the Hall who came before them.

The 2024 induction ceremony is Oct. 13 at the Hotel Topeka Sunflower Ballroom. The reception begins at 5 p.m. and the program at 6 p.m. It will be held at Hotel Topeka City Center in the Sunflower Ballroom at 1717 SW Topeka Boulevard in Topeka.

In addition to the class of 2024, more than a dozen post KSHOF inductees are expected to attend.



A silent auction will be conducted during the reception with items provided by a variety of individuals and organizations including the Kansas City Royals (tickets), Kansas City Chiefs (autographed Patrick Mahomes football), Sporting Kansas City, Kansas City Monarchs, Negro League Baseball Museum, Will Shields, Deron Cherry, Bill Snyder, Marian Washington, Wichita State, Kansas State and Kansas.

Tickets are now available for purchase by the public by clicking here or visiting www.kshof.org. The price of the ticket is $100 which includes a printed event program, access to the silent auction, admittance to a reception to meet and take photos with inductees (complimentary heavy appetizers and drinks) and the induction of the 2024 class.

Those elected to the KSHOF are:

Dave Bingham – NAIA national champion baseball coach at Emporia State and head coach for College World Series qualifier Kansas

Erik Kynard – Olympic Gold Medalist High Jumper at Kansas State

Melvin Lister – National champion in the Long Jump at Leavenworth H.S., Butler County CC, and Arkansas

Mark Mangino – National Assistant Football Coach-of-the-Year at Oklahoma; and Head Coach for Orange Bowl Champion at Kansas

Ron Neugent – Swimming Gold Medalist in World University Games; and American Record-Holder at Kansas

Kelly Rankin – He’s the only American to be the head starter for two Olympic Games

Scott Russell – NCAA champ and Olympic qualifier for Canada in the Javelin at Kansas

Kevin Saunders – Bronze Medalist and Record-Holder for U.S. in Paralympic Games

Will Shields – Native Kansan, 14-year NFL veteran with Kansas City Chiefs and member of College and NFL halls of fame

Sean Snyder – Consensus All-American punter and national special teams coach of the year at Kansas State

Mark Turgeon – All-State basketball player at Topeka Hayden H.S., four-time NCAA Tournament qualifier at Kansas, Missouri Valley (Wichita State) and Big Ten Champion (Maryland) Head Coach and conference Coach-of-the-Year.

Annette Wiles – Two-time NAIA Basketball All-American and NAIA Tournament MVP at Fort Hays State.

Sponsors/Partners for the event are: Title – Capitol Federal: Noller Auto Group. Reception – Drive to Zero Coalition; McDonald’s of NE Kansas (Tom & Marilyn Dobski); University of Kansas Athletics; Topeka Jayhawk Club. Sunflower – Topeka Area Sports Commission; Topeka Catbacker Club; Topeka-Hayden Catholic High School.

The KSHOF is a 501(c)(3) non-profit, (EIN is: 41-2060659), and donors are eligible for tax benefits for their donation. Money raised from the donations will go towards programming and serving the community by educating our youth and community about Kansas athletes.