Gov. Kelly Names Anderson to Education Authority

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly appointed Dr. Tiffany Anderson to the Postsecondary Technical Education Authority.

“Dr. Anderson is the right choice for this important assignment,” Kelly said. “She’s highly qualified, driven, and knows education at every level, to include higher education.”

Currently, Anderson serves as superintendent for the Topeka public schools district, USD 501. She also served as a school superintendent in Missouri and Virginia. Since 2003, she’s been an adjunct professor in the Department of Educational Leadership for Kansas State University. Anderson received her doctorate and master’s degree in education leadership and a bachelor’s degree in elementary education from Saint Louis University, Mo.

Dr. Anderson currently resides in Overland Park. She succeeds Sabrina Korentager.

The authority is composed of 12 members. Four members are appointed by the Kansas Board of Regents. Three members are be appointed by the governor. One member is appointed by the president of the Senate, and one member is appointed by the speaker of the House of Representatives.

Regarding the governor’s appointments, one represents Kansas business and industry, and two represent the general public.