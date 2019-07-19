Salina, KS

Gov. Kelly Appoints Alzheimer’s Task Force

Lauren FitzgeraldJuly 19, 2019

In response to Executive Order #19-08, Governor Laura Kelly appointed 13 members to the Alzheimer’s Disease Task Force.

This task force assesses the current and future impact of Alzheimer’s disease on Kansas residents; examines the existing industries, services, and resources addressing the needs of people with Alzheimer’s, their families, and caregivers; and develops a strategy to mobilize a state response to the public health crisis.

“Alzheimer’s disease touches so many lives, and we must do what we can to help patients and their families cope with this tragic ailment,” Kelly said. “I appreciate the interest from all willing to serve on this important task force.”

The appointed task force members:

1. Jamie Gideon, Haysville – Chair

2. Cindy Schmidt, Hays

3. Gina Long, Gardner

4. Rita Ortolani, Independence

5. Robert Miller, Wichita

6. Sarah Duggan, Manhattan

7. Steve Harader, Wichita

8. Dr. Joseph G. Schlageck, Overland Park

9. Janie Krull, Wichita

10. Dr. Stephen Benson, Wichita

11. Randy Clinkscales, Hays

12. Carol Jolly, Topeka

13. Rob Razo, Topeka

The task force meets monthly or as needed at the discretion of the Chair.

The task force will receive data, research, administrative support and guidance from the following agencies: Kansas Department of Labor, Kansas Department of Commerce, Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services, and the Kansas Department of Health and Environment. The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services shall be primarily responsible for and take the lead in providing support.

The Task Force is directed to submit a report of its findings and recommendations to the Legislature and Governor in the form of a Kansas Alzheimer’s Disease Plan by January 13, 2020, or as appropriate during the intervening period.

