Salina, KS

Now: 81 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 91 ° | Lo: 68 °

Gordon Reinstated, Set To Sign With Chiefs

Metro NewsSeptember 28, 2021

(Kansas City, MO) — Wide receiver Josh Gordon is attempting another NFL comeback.

ESPN reports Gordon is planning to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, after he was informed by the NFL of his reinstatement.

The 30-year-old Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the league in January after breaking the terms of his conditional eligibility with the Seattle Seahawks.

Since making the Pro Bowl in 2013, Gordon has played on-and-off again in the NFL and missed two full seasons due to suspensions.

He’s expected to first join Kansas City’s practice squad before being promoted to the active roster.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

RELATED POSTS

Chiefs Stumble to Chargers, 30-24

September 27, 2021 8:51 am

Ravens Rally to Stun Chiefs

September 20, 2021 8:55 am

Patrick Mahomes Named AFC Offensive Player of...

September 15, 2021 10:23 am

Chiefs Complete Thrilling Comeback to Defeat ...

September 13, 2021 9:00 am


Latest Stories

Top News

KSU Salina, NOAA Signing Collaborat...

The Kansas State University Salina Aerospace and Technology Campus in Salina is set to enter into a ...

September 28, 2021 Comments

Gordon Reinstated, Set To Sign With...

Sports News

September 28, 2021

Injury Accident in Salina

Kansas News

September 28, 2021

Two Vehicles Stolen and Found

Kansas News

September 28, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Injury Accident in Salina
September 28, 2021Comments
Two Vehicles Stolen and F...
September 28, 2021Comments
Rider Hurt in Motorcycle ...
September 27, 2021Comments
“Increase the Reach...
September 27, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices