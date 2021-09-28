Gordon Reinstated, Set To Sign With Chiefs

(Kansas City, MO) — Wide receiver Josh Gordon is attempting another NFL comeback.

ESPN reports Gordon is planning to sign with the Kansas City Chiefs, after he was informed by the NFL of his reinstatement.

The 30-year-old Gordon was suspended indefinitely by the league in January after breaking the terms of his conditional eligibility with the Seattle Seahawks.

Since making the Pro Bowl in 2013, Gordon has played on-and-off again in the NFL and missed two full seasons due to suspensions.

He’s expected to first join Kansas City’s practice squad before being promoted to the active roster.