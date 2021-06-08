Goode News: Salinan Wins U.S. Senior Challenge

It was a golf tournament of a lifetime for a Salina man. Greg Goode competed in last week’ s U.S. Senior Challenge and came away as the individual champion and also as the captain of the team champions.

The U.S. Senior Challenge is the nation’s only senior, amateur golf event featuring teams from different states competing against each other. Four-man teams representing their respective state, one of which can be 50-54 and at least three need to be 55 & over and much like a collegiate event, has an individual component inside the event.

This year’s U.S. Senior Challenge 54 hole event was played at the Pumpkin Ridge Golf Course in Oregon May 31st – June 3rd.

Goode shot a -6 207 to win the tournament. The Kansas team of Goode, Tracy Chamberlin, Mark Jolliffe, and Mark Elliot shot a +6 645 to win the team event.

Goode was the President of Salina Area Technical College from 2209 – 2016.

U.S. Senior Challenge photo