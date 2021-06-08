Salina, KS

Now: 87 °

Currently: Fair

Hi: 90 ° | Lo: 68 °

Goode News: Salinan Wins U.S. Senior Challenge

Todd PittengerJune 8, 2021

It was a golf tournament of a lifetime for a Salina man. Greg Goode competed in last week’ s U.S. Senior Challenge and came away as the individual champion and also as the captain of the team champions.

The U.S. Senior Challenge is the nation’s only senior, amateur golf event featuring teams from different states competing against each other. Four-man teams representing their respective state, one of which can be 50-54 and at least three need to be 55 & over and much like a collegiate event, has an individual component inside the event.

This year’s U.S. Senior Challenge 54 hole event was played at the Pumpkin Ridge Golf Course in Oregon May 31st – June 3rd.

Goode shot a -6 207 to win the tournament.  The Kansas team of Goode, Tracy Chamberlin, Mark Jolliffe, and Mark Elliot shot a +6 645 to win the team event. 

Goode was the President of Salina Area Technical College from 2209 – 2016.

_ _ _

U.S. Senior Challenge photo

 

 

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Statehouse Tours to Reopen

John Brown’s sword. The state fossil. A copy of the Kansas-Nebraska Act. Visitors will soon be ...

June 8, 2021 Comments

Goode News: Salinan Wins U.S. Senio...

Top News

June 8, 2021

Kansas Announces the 2021-22 Men’...

Sports News

June 8, 2021

Two Car Crash

Kansas News

June 8, 2021


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Statehouse Tours to Reope...
June 8, 2021Comments
Two Car Crash
June 8, 2021Comments
Farm Equipment Snaps Powe...
June 8, 2021Comments
Dirt Bike Stolen from Apa...
June 8, 2021Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2021 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices