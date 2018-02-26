“Good Wife” Star Coming to Salina

One of the stars of the former CBS award-winning drama “The Good Wife” is coming to Salina. Alan Cumming is coming to perform his “Legal Immigrant” show at the Stiefel Theatre on Friday, May 11th.

According to the venue, Alan Cumming was described by Time Magazine as one of the most fun people in show business, by the New York Times as a ‘bawdy, countercultural sprite’ and the New York Observer as a ‘frolicky pansexual sex symbol for the new millenium’. But he thinks you shouldn’t believe everything you read. He became an American citizen in 2008 and Legal Immigrant is a cabaret of songs and stories about his life and loves in his adopted homeland.

He has performed with Jay Z and Liza with a Z; he has won a Tony, hosted the Tonys and been nominated for an Emmy for doing so; he has a soap called Cumming In A Bar, and a bar called Club Cumming; he made back to back films with Stanley Kubrick and the Spice Girls; he has played God, the Devil, Hitler, the Pope, a teleporting superhero, all the parts in Macbeth, General Batista of Cuba, a goat opposite Sean Connery, Dionysus, a Smurf twice, and the EmCee in Cabaret.

The Salina Community Theatre will be hosting a fun Q & A with Alan Cumming on Thursday, May 10th. This event is free for those who have purchased a ticket to the show the next night at the Stiefel. This is also limited to the first 150 people to call the Stiefel or Community Theatre to register.

Tickets to see Alan Cumming’s “Legal Immigrant” show in Salina start at $39, go on sale this Friday.