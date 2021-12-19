Good Weather For Holiday Travel

The weather outside won’t be frightful for those planning to travel this week for Christmas. The National Weather Service says weather impacts are not anticipated.

According to the National Weather Service, above normal temperatures and dry weather is favored this week. Near record high temperatures are possible Christmas Eve.

The outlook for December 24th through 28th favors above normal temperatures and below normal precipitation across Kansas.

According to AAA Kansas, more than 109 million people, an almost 34% increase from 2020, will travel 50 miles or more as they hit the road, board airplanes or take other transportation out of town between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2.

AAA urges anyone considering gathering or traveling for the holidays to consult the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidance. It’s essential to know requirements and recommendations based on your vaccination status, where you’re traveling from and your destination.

Road trips remain the top mode of travel during the holidays, with over 100 million planning to head to their destinations in cars despite gas costing $1.25 per gallon more than a year ago. More than 6 million people are expected to travel by air, while 3 million people are booking buses, trains and cruises.