Good Samaritan Saves Woman, Children

A good Samaritan saved a Kansas family from a burning car, gave them some Christmas money, then continued on his journey.

According to the Sheridan County Sheriff’s Office, on December 16th at approximately 11:50 pm, their Communication Center received a report of a motor vehicle fire on U.S Highway just north of Selden. The vehicle was fully engulfed when first responders arrived.

After an initial investigation, it was determined that a Good Samaritan identified as 29-year-old Yevgeniy Lomakin of Vancouver, Washington, was traveling on the highway and observed flames coming from the undercarriage of a 2000 Pontiac Grand Am, owned by Shannon Harris of Colby.

Lomakin stopped when he saw no one around the vehicle. He approached and found an adult sleeping in the driver seat and three children ages 3,6, and 10, also asleep inside the vehicle.

The driver of the car had pulled over after becoming fatigued. All occupants were asleep in the vehicle when the fire started.

Lomakin ran to the car and started pounding on the windows to wake the four people inside. He woke Harris and then safely removed two of the three children from the vehicle. Both Harris and the oldest child safely removed themselves from the vehicle.

Lomakin moved the four individuals across the road and into his truck out of the cold. He then proceeded to move down the road a safe distance, and calked dial 911. After being checked by EMS it was determined no one was injured.

Sheridan County Sheriff Brandon Carver said “It is Good Samaritans like Lomakin that deserve to be recognized for his quick thinking, actions and heroism.”

Not only did he save the lives of Harris and her three children, but after giving his statement to law enforcement, Lomakin ensured everyone was ok. He then gave a cash donation to Harris sayin “I want you to have this for Christmas.”

Lomakin then got back into his truck and continued down the road.

The sheriff concluded “Yevgeniy, there is no way we can thank you enough for your heroism.”