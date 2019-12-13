Good Samaritan rescues Abandoned Puppies

One man’s trash is another man’s outrage.

Officials with the Kansas Humane Society say eight puppies were found abandoned early this week. The cold, hungry and no-doubt-frightened animals were reportedly rescued by a Good Samaritan from a dumpster near 29th Street North and Rock Road.

They were taken to the Wichita Animal Shelter at K-96 and Hillside, were they were examined, cleaned up and fed.

Shelter officials say the puppies appear to be about four week old and have been placed in foster care.

They should be available for adoption soon after the New Year.