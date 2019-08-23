Salina, KS

Good Samaritan Hit by Truck

KSAL StaffAugust 23, 2019

An argument that escalated outside a home in a Salina trailer park ends with an injury and arrest.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were sent to the 1200 block of W. Crawford on Thursday afternoon around 3pm after a man and woman were in a dispute in his truck.

Police say 34-year-old Zachary Gonzales accelerated while the woman was in the bed of the 2011 Toyota Tundra trying to retrieve some of her property. A neighbor heard the woman screaming for Gonzales to stop the truck and came to her defense – stepping into the path of the pickup.

Nathan Thompson, 41 of Salina was struck by the vehicle and suffered minor injuries.

Gonzales allegedly circled the park for a distance of about a 1/4 mile before stopping to let the woman out. He was placed under arrest a short time later and could face charges that include aggravated battery, kidnapping and domestic aggravated assault.

Thompson told officers he had some rib and back pain but refused medical treatment.

