Goo Goo Dolls Coming to Salina

One of the most popular bands of the 1990s is coming to Salina this fall. The Goo Goo Dolls are coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

According to the venue, Grammy Award nominated, multi-platinum-selling band Goo Goo Dolls have released their 13th studio album Chaos in Bloom via Warner Records, marking its release with the propulsive new song “Going Crazy”. The standout track harkens back to the band’s power-chord alt-rock sound, assisted by the analog-to-tape recording process and vintage amps & pedals they used while making the entire album. As the first record of their career to be produced by frontman John Rzeznik, Chaos in Bloom finds the band continuing to evolve artistically as they have in the last four decades together. Listen to the album now here and visit here for the exclusive Chaos in Bloom merch collection.

Formed by Rzeznik and Takac in Buffalo, NY during 1986, Goo Goo Dolls have quietly broken records, contributed a string of staples to the American songbook, connected to millions of fans, and indelibly impacted popular music for three-plus decades. Beyond selling 15 million records worldwide, the group has garnered four Grammy Award nominations and nearly a dozen platinum & gold singles combined, and seized a page in the history books by achieving 16 number one and Top 10 hits. As a result, they hold the all-time radio record for “Most Top 10 Singles.”

Among a string of hits, “Iris” clutched #1 on the Hot 100 for 18 straight weeks and would be named “#1 Top 40 Song of the Last 20 Years.” On the heels of going viral on TikTok, the track recently achieved seven-times-platinum status and re-entered the Billboard charts, yet again proving the timelessness of Goo Goo Dolls’ illustrious catalog.

The Goo Goo Dolls are coming to Salina on Friday, November 11th. Tickets go on sale Friday, August 19th.