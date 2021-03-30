Goll Set to Retire After Spring Tennis Season

After four decades of teaching and coaching, Mike Goll is ready for time off.

Following the completion of the 2021 Salina Central boys tennis season, coach Goll will retire. Goll will depart from education after 41 years.

“When you think of Salina Central tennis, whether it’s the girls or boys program, year in and year out Central is one of the top teams in the state,” said Greg Maring, Salina Central athletic director. “Coach Goll and his players take pride in that and accept that challenge every year. We’re going to miss coach Goll. We thank him for what he has done for the athletes that have been a part of his programs.”

Goll began his teaching and coaching career in 1980 at Kensington High School, coaching football, volleyball, basketball, and track. He also spent time at Solomon High School.

Goll started his coaching career in Salina as the Salina South Middle School boys and girls tennis coach as well as the basketball coach. Fifteen years later, Goll joined the tennis coaching staff at Salina Central High School.

At first, Goll served as an assistant – six years for boys tennis, one season for girls. Goll took over the girls program in 2006, leading Central to league and regional titles in addition to a third-place finish at state. He was named as the Kansas Class 5A Coach of the Year as well in 2006.

Salina Central girls tennis claimed eight league championships and nine regional titles under the direction of Goll. Central also had 15 top-10 finishes at state, nine in the top five. Central’s best state finish came in 2009 when the Mustangs took second, giving Goll the Kansas Class 5A Coach of the Year award.

On the boys side, Goll was an assistant from 2006 to 2011. The Mustangs won two league championships and five-straight regional titles during that time. Central also claimed four-straight state championships.

Goll ended up as head coach in 2012 and claimed the Overall Kansas Coach of the Year honor after his team finished third at state. Central followed up that season with back-to-back state crowns in 2013 and 2014. Goll was named the Overall Kansas Coach of the Year, Midwest Section Coach of the Year, and National Coach of the Year. Five seasons later, Central added to its trophy case with another state championship, giving Goll the USTA Kansas Coach of the Year award.

During his time as head coach of the boys tennis program, Central finished in the top five seven times with one more season to go. Central won three state titles, seven league championships, and six regional titles.

Head Coach Records

– 3 State Team Titles

– 14 Regional Team Titles

– 15 League Team Titles

– 9 Top 3 State Team Finishes

– 23 Top 3 Regional Team Finishes

– 21 Top 3 League Team Finishes

Head Coach & Assistant Coach Records

– 7 State Team Titles

– 21 Regional Team Titles

– 17 League Team Titles

– 13 Top 3 State Team Finishes

– 30 Top 3 Regional Team Finishes (never out of Top 3)

– 29 Top 3 League Team Finishes

– 5 State Doubles Champions (one more as Assistant)

– 78 State Medalists (112 total as Head & Assistant Coach)

– 18 Members to the 100 Varsity Win Club (23 total as Head & Assistant Coach)