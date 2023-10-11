Golf Tournament to Benefit Salina School

A golf tournament this weekend will benefit a unique Salina school. The Christ Cathedral Montessori School annual Golf Tournament is this Sunday.

The event will be held at Great Life Golf and Fitness Sunday afternoon beginning at 1:00. Details include:

4 man scramble benefiting the Christ Cathedral Montessori School.

$400 team entry

Top flight prizes

3 hole prizes

50/50 cash raffle

Montessori education is a method of education that was developed by Maria Montessori in the early 1900’s. This method is a child-led, self-paced, hands-on approach that fosters independence, self-regulation, and critical thinking skills through age-appropriate materials. All items in the classroom are child-sized and are strategically arranged for the child to freely choose the lesson, or work, they would like to do. The lessons can be done either at a table or on a rug, individually or in a small group.