Golf Event Brings in Over $2,250 For Local Organizations

KSAL StaffJuly 6, 2020

The second annual Tee off for Charity, hosted by BE Wealth, gathered experienced and casual golfers together to raise money for Salina not-for-profits. Golfers tested their skill or tried their luck at a long drive, closest to the pin shot, a short and long putt. Over $2250.00 was raised and distributed among 13 local charities.

Charities to benefit include First Tee of Salina, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Salina, Salina Area United Way, Salina Regional Health Foundation, Salina Emergency Aid food bank, Kansas Wesleyan University Golf Team, Salina AM Ambucs, Ashby House, Salina Education Foundation, Salina Child Care Association, Salina Area Technical College Foundation, Catholic Charities, and Salina Diocese.

The leaders were honored in each age group, along with a long drive champion and a closest to the pin winner.  Winners include Brayden Blake, Charlotte Couch, Jason Marrs, Kaden Schroller, Conner Stuart, Leah Stein, Caleb Gilliland, Cole Elmore, Karen Couch, Chris Lauck, Tyler Burnett, Dawn Ozga, Jenny Mitchell, Mike Chambers, Pam Boyer and Jim Cram.

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020.

