Gold Wing Pilfered

October 22, 2019

A loud noise alerts a Salina man to thieves in his backyard in the 700 block of Choctaw.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that just before 9pm Monday evening, a 64-year-old man heard a loud noise in his backyard and went out to investigate.

When the owner reached the porch he saw two men dressed in hoodies and long pants running away.

Police say the two had stolen numerous items off the man’s 1986 Honda Gold Wing motorcycle including the battery, AM/FM CB radio, speakers and other electronics on the bike. Loss is listed at $1,500.

Police have no suspects at this time.

