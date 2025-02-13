“Going Home” is People’s Choice

A fallen soldier being carried into eternity by a glorious angelic being is the people’s choice. The Sculpture Tour Salina organization has announced the 2024 People’s Choice in the Salina Sculpture Tour program as “Going Home” by Jodie Bliss. It is located in front of the under construction Jose Pepper’s restaurant in Downtown Salina.

Based on the voting each year, the City purchases the top vote getter (up to $15,000), and it is placed somewhere on public domain for everyone to enjoy.

Previous People’s Choice Award winners include:

2011 – “Watch Dog” by Louise Peterson; On display in Oakdale Park Sculpture Garden

2012 – “Sweet Kisses” by Marianne Caroselli; On display in Oakdale Park Sculpture Garden

2013 – “Farmer” by Lawrence Starck; soon to be on display at Salina Senior Center

2014 – “Next Up” by James Haire; On display at KWU Tennis Courts

2015 – “Daughters of Peace” by Benjamin Victor; On display at the City/County Building, 2nd Floor

2016 – “Slim” by Dale Lewis, On display at Tony’s Pizza Event Center

2017 – “Picasso’s Violin” by Jodie Bliss; On display at The Salina Innovation Foundation

2018 – “Patches” by Dale Lewis; On display at The Smoky Hill Museum

2019 – “Wheat Harvest” by James Mages; On display at City/County Building

2020 – “For the Love of Steel” by Sunny Corbett; On display on N. Santa Fe in front of The Voo

2021 – “Butterfly Tree” by Reven Marie Swanson

2022 – “Clarence the Catfish” by Joe and Terry Malesky

2023 – “Phoenix” by Jodi Bliss.

2024 – “Going Home” by Sondra Johnson

There is also a Merit Award of $1,000 for the artist whose piece received the second highest number of votes. The Kids Choice Merit Award of $500 goes to the creator of the piece receiving the most votes from kids ages1 2 & Under. The same sculpture wins both of thos awards this year. It is “Humming Bird” by Alex Shaw.

Other than purchasing the People’s Choice winner, SculptureTour Salina is entirely privately funded. Multiple sculptures are temporarily displayed in the downtown area for a year.

Each sculpture is for sale, with the City of Salina purchasing the People’s Choice winner for permanent display.

Private businesses have a history of purchasing some of the sculptures.