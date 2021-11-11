Goddard Schools Will Not Remove Books

The Goddard School District is not removing more than two-dozen books from its libraries.

District officials notified parents and staff of their decision yesterday. The district was made aware earlier this fall of a list of books that were being challenged in school districts nationwide, and a request for review of material was submitted after a parent had questions about language and graphics from a book in one of the school libraries.

Goddard school officials are encouraging parents to contact them if they have any questions about books that are being challenged across the country.