The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a storage shed burglary at a rural property east of Smolan.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies were sent to the 3000 block of W Smolan Road on Wednesday evening around 6:45pm after a former renter came back to clean out a few belongings and discovered they had been stolen.

Deputies say someone broke a lock on the building and removed a $700 Coleman Go-Kart plus 3 bicycles.

Loss and damage is listed at $900.