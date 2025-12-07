“Go Green & Give!”Holiday Donation Drive Planned

The Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center is planning to again host its “Go Green & Give!” holiday donation drive to support the Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank and Salina Animal Services.

According to the organization, this coming Saturday, December 13th, from 8:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., community members are invited to drop off donations with their recyclables, making it easy to give back while staying in the comfort of their vehicle.

Event details include:

Date: Saturday, December 13 th , 2025

, 2025 Time: 8:30 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Location: Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center, 125 W. North Street (corner of Santa Fe Ave. & North St.)

Volunteers from both partner organizations will be on-site to accept contributions and share information about their services. This year’s most-needed donation items include:

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank – Non-perishable holiday foods such as instant potatoes, canned vegetables, stuffing, gravy, and other seasonal staples that help provide warm, comforting meals for local families.

Salina Animal Services – Dog and cat food, Kong toys, pill pockets, treats, and paper towels, items that support daily care and enrichment for animals awaiting adoption.

For anyone who hasn’t visited the Salina Drive-thru Recycling Center before, this event is a great chance to see the drive-thru process in action and learn more about the City’s recycling program. The City of Salina appreciates the community’s continued commitment to sustainability and encourages residents to take advantage of the center’s convenient services year-round.

The City invites all residents to join us in celebrating the season by choosing to “Go Green & Give!” a simple way to support environmental stewardship, local families, and pets in need.