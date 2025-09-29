Go Flight from Fukushima

The best of the best aerobatic pilots in the world are competing in Salina this week at the 2025 U.S. National Aerobatic Championships.

Two years ago, Ryusei Arimura had never piloted a plane. Now the 24-year-old phenom from Fukushima, Japan is hoping to compete at the highest level.

Arimura rose to the top of his class in a ‘Survivor’-like reality TV show to win the Race Pilots Program. The grueling 2-year school tested the mental and physical toughness of the contestants, leading to the last man standing.

Last week, Arimura and his cameraman Ryo Saito joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra before heading to the airport for a number of practice runs.

Arimura’s flight instructor and mentor, Yoshi Muroya who is an Air Race World Champion came up with the idea to pay it forward teaching others who have the same dream to compete in the air with precision and speed.

Yoshi drilled the lesson into his 32-students saying, “There’s a tiny sweet spot between tense and relaxed, otherwise you won’t stand a chance in competition.”

Ryusei Arimura is here to fly this week – and live in that tiny sweet spot.

The 2025 U.S. National Aerobatic Championships take flight September 28 through October 3 at the Salina Regional Airport.

