Go Ahead Given to Roundabout Project

Salina City Commissioners Monday approved a project which will use a roundabout for traffic control at a busy intersection in South Salina.

A substantial increase in traffic is occuring in the area of Water Well Road and S 9th Street. Due to the traffic volumes, a roundabout was recommended, and approved. It is projected to be more effective than a traffic signal at this location, as it would help prevent traffic from backing up onto the I-135 ramps.

Trucking businesses in the area, including Doug Bradley Trucking and Great Plains Trucking, expressed opposition to the roundabout option. Their concerns include:

Difficulty navigating roundabouts with large trucks

Higher likelihood of truck-involved accidents

Increased liability exposure and cost associated with accidents

According to Kaw Valley Engineering, approximately 10% of the vehicles at this intersection today are trucks. A Kansas case study has shown successful implementation of a roundabout at an intersection with truck volumes of 20% or higher, with reductions in severe accidents.

OCCK Transportation, which is responsible for public transportation in Central Kansas, is in favor of the roundabout, citing safety reasons. According to the Federal Highway Administration roundabout statistics include:

78% reduction in fatal and injury accidents when replacing a signalized intersection

82% reduction when replacing a two-way stop

In the short term, plans are for the intersection to be changed from a two-way stop to a four-way stop.