Glock Found after Bar Incident

KSAL StaffJanuary 17, 2023

A fight at a Salina bar leads to the arrest of two men.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that officers were called to Big Nose Kate’s, 121 N. Santa Fe on Saturday around 12:30am after someone flashed a gun inside the bar during a heated argument.

Police took 18-year-old Laurence McCall of Topeka and 25-year-old Dennis Wright of Salina into custody following the fracas.

Police say McCall allegedly hid the gun outside of the building and ran back in to the bathroom to elude authorities. Wright tried to keep officers from arresting McCall outside the restroom and was cuffed for the effort.

Both are facing numerous charges in connection to the incident. Police were also able to locate a Glock 40-caliber pistol that a witness saw McCall hide outside.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2023. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

